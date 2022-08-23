Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 994 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. 494,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,921,322. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69.

