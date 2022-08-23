Intersect Capital LLC Buys 271 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,385,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,665,000 after buying an additional 955,851 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,199,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,083,000 after buying an additional 61,927 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.59. 273,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,958,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.51 and its 200-day moving average is $417.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.