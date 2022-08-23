Intersect Capital LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. 462,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,061,945. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

