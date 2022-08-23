Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.51. The stock had a trading volume of 91,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,526. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

