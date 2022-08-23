Intersect Capital LLC Sells 49,754 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,754 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 592,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

NYSE EFR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,524. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

