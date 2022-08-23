Intersect Capital LLC Sells 6,383 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. 570,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $276.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

