Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.2 %

MDT stock opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

