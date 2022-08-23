Intrua Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,787,000 after purchasing an additional 256,724 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

