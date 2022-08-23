Intrua Financial LLC Has $781,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 196.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.