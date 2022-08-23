Intrua Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 799.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cummins by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $224.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.45. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

