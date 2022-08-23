Intrua Financial LLC Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 162.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,099.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Water Works by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 68,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

