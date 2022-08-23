Intrua Financial LLC Sells 266 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GD opened at $234.49 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.37.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

