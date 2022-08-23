Intrua Financial LLC Sells 49,642 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,642 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750,930 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,178,000 after buying an additional 4,958,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,317 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,036 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,265,000.

SPTL stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

