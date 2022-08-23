Intrua Financial LLC Sells 561 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after buying an additional 187,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after buying an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,194,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,766,000 after buying an additional 136,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.