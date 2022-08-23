Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 112,379 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 235,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,955. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $141.18 and a twelve month high of $223.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

