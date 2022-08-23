Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/16/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/10/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $63.00.

8/5/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00.

7/18/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $64.00.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.99. 37,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,028. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85.

Get Restaurant Brands International Inc alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.