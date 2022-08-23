ION Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58.00 (ION)

ION (ION) traded up 102% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $177,442.61 and approximately $58.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded up 168.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00108338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00250387 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031033 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008305 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,784,890 coins and its circulating supply is 13,884,890 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

