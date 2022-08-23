IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $97,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

NYSE IQV opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

