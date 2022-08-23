iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IBB stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.48. 61,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,164. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $176.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.97.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.