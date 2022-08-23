iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.86. 165,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

