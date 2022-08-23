iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after purchasing an additional 711,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $87.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,829. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $113.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.361 dividend. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.