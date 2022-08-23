iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $306,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,995. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.17 and a 200 day moving average of $229.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

