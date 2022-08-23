iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,588 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $86,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

