iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $414.98. The stock had a trading volume of 305,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,033. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.51 and a 200 day moving average of $417.81.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.