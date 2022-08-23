iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

