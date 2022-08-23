Island Coin Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (ISLE)

Island Coin (ISLE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Island Coin has a total market cap of $30,491.60 and approximately $4.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Island Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Island Coin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00775449 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Island Coin Coin Profile
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,253,321,203,291 coins. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin.
Island Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Island Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Island Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.