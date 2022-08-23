IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 322,004 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Articles

