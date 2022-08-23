Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Position Boosted by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,763,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 2.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 2.41% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $189,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

