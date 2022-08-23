JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires $29,326.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $657,500.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE JELD traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $12.13. 779,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.