JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires $29,326.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00.
  • On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79.
  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $657,500.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE JELD traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $12.13. 779,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.