Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.48% of Alliant Energy worth $74,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.63. 9,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,962. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

