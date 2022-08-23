Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 440.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 170,230 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $51,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.74.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.41. 23,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,915. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $192.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

