Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 12,534 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $57,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.54. The stock had a trading volume of 777,709 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

