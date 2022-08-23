Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $87.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $87,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,826,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,918,785 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62.

