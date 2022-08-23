Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.23. 94,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

