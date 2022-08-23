Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 31,144 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $96,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,842,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,845,000 after acquiring an additional 308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,099. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

