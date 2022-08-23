Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 7,842 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $78,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,761 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after purchasing an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.70. 42,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

