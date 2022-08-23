Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,374 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,045,000 after acquiring an additional 153,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,918,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.81. 38,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,673. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

