Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 270 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.66. 40,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,712,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $392.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

