Joseph Group Capital Management Has $423,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 38.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186,518 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after acquiring an additional 139,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medpace by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $164.69. 3,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

