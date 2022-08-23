JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 1,071.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,270.6% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $148,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.33. 1,240,664 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05.

