JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,459,000 after buying an additional 1,186,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. 6,643,341 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

