K21 Price Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (K21)

K21 (K21) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. K21 has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $37,965.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, K21 has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003832 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075349 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

