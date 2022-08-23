Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.61% from the company’s current price.

Kalera Public Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KAL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,690. Kalera Public has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $13.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Kalera Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kalera Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kalera Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kalera Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalera Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,999,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Kalera Public Company Profile

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

