KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells $758,638.76 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KBR Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KBR traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $51.03. 1,211,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.98 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,043,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,135,000 after buying an additional 37,414 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

