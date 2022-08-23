KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $15.67

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $16.30. KE shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 89,947 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.03 and a beta of -1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KE by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after buying an additional 268,745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KE by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in KE by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

