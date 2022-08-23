Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Maurice Anthony Milikin Purchases 12,979 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,977.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15.

On Monday, August 1st, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47.

On Monday, July 25th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $471,916.44.

On Monday, July 11th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

