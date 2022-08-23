Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 254,604 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $17.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KRP shares. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

