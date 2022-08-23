Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.60. 32,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,024. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.92.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

