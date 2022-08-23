Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

