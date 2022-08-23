Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $837,000 Stock Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Shares of HCM stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.